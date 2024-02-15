Uptown Night Market marks April 11 return for the new season

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The popular Uptown Night Market is returning to Harlem this coming April.

The 2024 season will officially kick off at 4 p.m. on April 11 at 133rd Street and 12th Avenue. The Uptown Night Market boasts a lineup of 80 vendors ranging from soul food to crafted tacos and everything in between, highlighting the rich tapestry that is Harlem’s food scene.

“Uptown Night Market has become more than just a food festival; it’s a cornerstone of our community,” says event organizer Marco Shalma. “It’s a platform for local businesses to thrive, a stage for artists and performers to showcase their talents, and most importantly, it’s a space where neighbors and visitors come together to celebrate what makes Harlem truly special.”

This year, Uptown Market will have a resident house band and DJ. In collaboration with Harlem Late Night Jazz, visitors will be able to listen to a blend of R&B, blues, funk, afrobeats, and Latin rhythms. DJ Cosi will then bring a pulsating ambiance to the market that resonates month after month.

The market is produced by MHG in partnership with West Harlem Development Corporation and in collaboration with CB9 Manhattan, Harlem Pride, and Harlem Week.

Uptown Night Market will take place every second Thursday of each month from April to October. For more information, visit the Uptown Night Market website or follow @uptownnightmarket on Instagram.