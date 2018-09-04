3 vegetarian cookbooks that cater to plant-based diets

Whether you follow a strictly vegan or vegetarian diet, or are just trying to eat less meat throughout the week, the plant-based cookbook category continues to grow.
Three new releases out this month offer up health-conscious recipes that are completely meat-free — and either vegan or mostly vegan — with recipes heavy on vegetables, fruits and nuts (with plenty of imitations, like cauliflower “Buffalo wings” and lentil sliders).
Here’s a breakdown on the new titles:
‘Vegan Reset’
Tag: The 28-Day Plan to Kickstart Your Healthy Lifestyle
Author: Kim-Julie Hansen, New York-based blogger behind the Instagram account @bestofvegan
Who it’s for: Recipes, tips and meal plans — plus exercise and meditation guides — for new vegans, or those looking to get back to a vegan diet or for inspiration
Out: Now, $24.99
‘Simple Green Meals’
Tag: 100+ Plant-Powered Recipes to Thrive from the Inside Out
Author: Jen Hansard, co-founder of the wellness website Simple Green Smoothies
Who it’s for: Quick vegetarian meals (with substitutions to make it vegan), meal prep and shopping tips geared toward the whole family
Out: Sept. 11, $24.99
‘The Reducetarian Cookbook’
Tag: 125 Easy, Healthy, and Delicious Plant-Based Recipes for Omnivores, Vegans, and Everyone In-Between
Author: Brian Kateman, co-founder of the nonprofit Reducetarian Foundation, with recipes by Pat Crocker
Who it’s for: Plant-based recipes for those looking to gradually eat fewer animal products
Out: Sept. 18, $21.99