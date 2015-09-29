Where to dine out for a cause in NYC

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Make your money do some good. There are several ways to support hunger relief charities while dining out over the next few weeks. Here are a few upcoming events in NYC, from big tickets to sweet deals:

Through Sept. 30

There’s still time to support this Citymeals-on-Wheels campaign, in which $1 from a designated dessert at 40 participating restaurants and bakeries, will be donated to the organization’s efforts to prepare and deliver meals to homebound elderly New Yorkers.

‘Meet the 21st Century Cocktailians’

Oct. 1-31

Throughout October, Porchlight will be decked out with 70 caricatures by Jill DeGroff of bartenders, entertainers and more, from Jim Meehan (PDT) to Julie Reiner (Clover Club). Some of the pieces will be on sale, with a portion of sales going to Share Our Strength’s No Kid Hungry campaign. 271 11th Ave., 212-981-6188

Oct. 7, 7:30-10 p.m.

This fall tasting event in support of City Harvest will feature samples from more than 70 New York City restaurants and mixologists, as well as silent auctions, a live auction and live entertainment. From $400; Pier 36, 299 South St.

Oct. 15-18

The annual culinary extravaganza is not just a celebration of the industry; all net proceeds benefit Food Bank For New York City and Share Our Strength’s No Kid Hungry campaign. Since launching, the festival has raised $8.5 million to fight hunger.

Nov. 5

This long-running celebrity art auction benefiting St. Francis Food Pantries and Shelter’s efforts to feed and clothe needy families will feature a cocktail party, silent auction and live auction. From $300; Pier 60 at Chelsea Piers