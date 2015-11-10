4 ways to get your apple cider fix in NYC

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Like red Starbucks cups and pumpkin spice everything, apple cider is a sign to me that fall is upon us. It might even be my favorite sign — and the least controversial. In NYC there are tons of ways to get your apple cider fix, whether you’re looking to sip the original or try something totally new.

When the bright red Carpe Donut truck is near my apartment, I can’t resist getting in line for a fresh-from-the-fryer apple cider donut ($2.25 each; follow on Twitter @CarpeDonutNYC for locations). These donuts are light and airy with crunch from a roll in cinnamon and sugar. They are so hot I usually burn my mouth, but it’s worth it.

For a cool apple cider treat, head to Oddfellows (175 Kent Ave., Williamsburg, 347-599-0556), where the ice cream geniuses have a delicious caramel apple cider flavor. Just check the website for daily flavors to make sure it’s available.

Liquiteria (multiple locations) is offering a healthier way to get your apple cider fix. Its Green Monster smoothie ($7) features apple cider, as well as blueberries, strawberries, bananas, super green food and vegan protein.

And if you’re a lush like me, you’ll be looking for boozy cider to keep you warm this winter. Try the Hot ToddE at Ca Va Todd English ($14; 310 W. 44th St., 212-803- 4545), with Kraken rum, hot spiced apple cider and a splash of cinnamon schnapps. It’s the classiest way you’ll sip apple cider this season.

Ariel Kanter is an editor at Gilt City.