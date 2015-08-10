Xi’an Famous Foods delivers noodles to your door once again

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Noodle lovers, your day has come. Again.

You may remember a brief period of time way back in 2013 when cold noodle Mecca Xi’an Famous Foods delivered noodles right to your door.

At-home slurping ceased but out-the-door lines at XFF’s several Brooklyn and Manhattan locations continued.

For over a year, those in search of almost direct noodle-to-mouth service were greeted by this message on the restaurant’s website: “SORRY, BUT OUR SPECIAL DELIVERY SERVICE IS ON HIATUS FOR THE NEAR FUTURE! PLEASE KEEP UPDATED BY OUR WEBSITE AND SOCIAL MEDIA! THANK YOU!”

Updates have arrived!

Monday, August 10, Xi’an Famous Foods will deliver once again, thanks to a partnership with Caviar.

In order to celebrate the good news, from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. all week, the restaurant will waive its delivery fees (use code FREEXIAN at checkout) for your afternoon noodle fix.

While only a limited selection of XFF’s dishes are currently available for delivery, three types of cold noodles, three varieties of salads and two burgers are satisfactory for the time being.