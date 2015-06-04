Barbie Fashionistas can wear flats, are ready for NYC

Barbie is starting to look a little more realistic.

Barbie is starting to look a little more realistic.

Just like real women, the new Barbie Fashionistas don’t have permanently pointed feet! That’s right — Barbie dolls can now wear flats!

For 50 years, Barbie was confined to stilettos, pumps and platforms, due to the unnatural shape of her slim feet. But now, the doll can walk like the rest of us humans!

Barbie Fashionistas are also aimed at looking more like “real girls”, available in 8 different skin tones, 14 face shapes, 18 eye colors and 23 hair colors, representing more races than the iconic blonde, blue-eyed Barbie doll of decades past.

Speaking of real girls, the blonde, pink-tutued Barbie Fashionista does not look unlike Carrie Bradshaw, but we’ll let her fab posse of fashionable dolls — okay, there’s definitely a Samantha in there — decide that for themselves.