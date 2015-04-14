Health calendar: April 15-21

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15 Shape Up NYC — Glutes in Gear: Build endurance through cardio, then work your abs and glutes. …

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15

Shape Up NYC — Glutes in Gear: Build endurance through cardio, then work your abs and glutes. 6-7 p.m., FREE. Prospect Park Audubon Center, Lincoln Road/Ocean Avenue entrance. Info: 718-287-3400

THURSDAY, APRIL 16

Yoga for a Cause: In support of LUNG FORCE, a movement by the American Lung Association. 7:30-9:30 p.m., FREE. Athleta Flatiron, 125 Fifth Ave. Info and RSVP: Action.lung.org/goto/athleta_nyc

Vocal Health Screenings: Consultation with a laryngologist and voice therapist as well as a laryngoscopy in honor of World Voice Day. 1-4 p.m., FREE. Montegiore’s Hutchinson Campus, 1250 Waters Place, 10th Fl., Bronx. Info and RSVP: 718-920-8471

FRIDAY, APRIL 17

Shape Up NYC — Cardio Toning: Work your core through strength, balance and toning exercises. Mat recommended. Noon-1 p.m., FREE. Prospect Park Audubon Center, Lincoln Road/Ocean Avenue entrance. Info: 718-287-3400

SATURDAY, APRIL 18

Matrixx Cardio Combat Class: Fast-paced, high-energy, total-body workout. 8-10 a.m., FREE. Athleta Flatiron, 125 Fifth Ave. Info and RSVP: 212-929-0512

Shape Up NYC — Zumba: Aerobic, dance-based workout that sculpts and tones the body. 9-10 a.m., FREE. Poe Park Visitor Center, 2640 Grand Concourse, Bronx. Info: 718-365-5516

Shape Up NYC — Kick, Box and Chill: Cardio kickboxing class. 2-3 p.m., FREE. Hudson Guild, 441 W. 26th St. Info: 212-924-6710

SUNDAY, APRIL 19

More Magazine/Fitness Magazine Women’s Half-Marathon: The annual race through Central Park is expected to bring together thousands of women. 8 a.m., $80. Naumburg Bandshell in Central Park. Info: Nyrr.org

Well + Good Sweat Series — Refine Method with Brynn Putnam: HIIT workout. Arrive early to guarantee admission. 8:30-11 a.m., FREE. Athleta Flatiron, 125 Fifth Ave. Info: 212-929-0512

Hatha Yoga: All levels welcome. Advance registration required. Must bring registration form. 10-11:15 a.m., $25 ($15 members). Wave Hill, West 249th Street and Independence Avenue, Bronx (meet at Perkins Visitor Center). Info and registration: Wavehill.org

Partner Fitness: With Brittany Ignas and Organic Avenue. 10-11 a.m., FREE. Athleta, 1517 Third Ave. Info: 212-249-2072

Afro Flow Yoga: Do dance movements of the African Diaspora combined with powerful stretches. 3:30-5 p.m., $20. The Ailey Extension, 405 W. 55th St. Info and registration: Alvinailey.org

MONDAY, APRIL 20

Shake Out Mondays Run: Start the week with a 3-4 mile run led by Belly’s Running World. 6:30 p.m., FREE. Lolë Atelier, 112 Mercer St. Info and RSVP: Facebook.com/lolenewyork/events

Shape Up NYC — High Intensity Interval Training: Build strength and improve balance. 6:30-7:30 p.m., FREE. Hudson Guild, 441 W. 26th St. Info: 212-924-6710

TUESDAY, APRIL 21

Candlelight Yoga: With PRIV. 6-8 p.m., FREE. SOLSonBowery, 335A Bowery. Info: Facebook.com/wearSOLS/events

Bollywood Dance: With Doonya Fitness. 6:30-7:30 p.m., FREE. Lolë Atelier, 112 Mercer St. Info and RSVP: Facebook.com/lolenewyork/events

Paragon Run Club Tuesday Night Run: Speed and tempo work. 6:30 p.m., FREE. Meet at Paragon Sports lower level, 867 Broadway. Info: ocheng@paragonsports.com