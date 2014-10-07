Yoga, marathon training and more health events for Oct. 8-14

Improve your health at one of these events.

Practice yoga and more this week in New York City. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

WEDNESDAY

EmblemHealth Live Healthy — Yoga: Improve your flexibility and balance. 6:15-7:15 p.m., FREE. Community Health Academy, 504 W. 158th St. Info and RSVP: 877-444-3674

Zumba: Aerobic workout combining Latin, international and popular dance moves. 11-noon, FREE. Poe Park Visitor Center, 2640 Grand Concourse, Bronx. Info: 718-365-5516

THURSDAY

Marathon Training: For those who are training for an upcoming race or who want to improve their running. Led by instructors from Paragon Sports and The North Face. 6:30 p.m., FREE. 867 Broadway. Info: paragonsports.com/trainwithus

Shape Up NYC — Dance Fitness: Get that cardio through this total-body workout. 11 a.m., FREE. Prospect Park Audubon Center, Lincoln Road/Ocean Avenue entrance. Info: 718-287-3400

FRIDAY

Shape Up NYC — Cardio Toning: Work your core through strength, balance and toning exercises while keeping your heart rate up. Mat recommended. Noon, FREE. Prospect Park Audubon Center, Lincoln Road/Ocean Avenue entrance. Info: 718-287-3400

First-timers special: Sign up for any Friday evening class at the new Chelsea studio free of charge on your first visit. 555 Sixth Ave. Info and registration: bfxstudio.com

SATURDAY

Shape Up NYC — Hot Hula Fitness: Total-body workout inspired by dances of the Pacific Islands. 5-6 p.m., FREE. Locomotive Lawn in Riverside Park South, Riverside Boulevard near 63rd Street. Info: nycgovparks.org

Spinal Cord Injury Awareness 5K Run, Walk and Roll: Organized by the National Spinal Cord Injury Association. 9 a.m., $35. Starting at Ederle Terrace on Meadow Lake between Meadow Drive and Meadow Lake Promenade in Flushing Meadows Corona Park. Info and registration: sciawareness5k.com

Shaolin Five Animal Kung Fu: Led by Sifu Adam Chertoff. Weather permitting. 1-3 p.m., FREE. Riverside Park, meet at 108th Street entrance. Info: meetup.com/shaolin-five-animals

We Dig Yoga Class: Dig Inn hosts this yoga class led by Dominic Savino, with music by cellist Kirsten McCord and a post-workout spread of cold press juice and bites. Proceeds support Slow Food NYC. 10-11:30 a.m., by donation. AlleyNYC’s Glass Door Room, 500 Seventh Ave. Info and RSVP: eventbrite.com

MONDAY

EmblemHealth Live Healthy — Zumba: This total-body workout combines aerobics and dance moves. 7-8 p.m., FREE. St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 157 Saint Paul’s Place, Flatbush. Info and RSVP: 866-205-7860

Marathon Training: For those who are training for an upcoming race or who want to improve their running. 6:30 p.m., FREE. 867 Broadway. Info: paragonsports.com/trainwithus

TUESDAY

Morning Fitness at Fort Tryon Park: Fitness program comprised of walking, stretching and strengthening exercises. 7:30-8:30 a.m., FREE.

Cabrini Boulevard and Fort Washington Avenue. Info and RSVP: 212-795-1388Marathon Training: For those who are training for an upcoming race or who want to improve their running. 6:30 p.m., FREE. 867 Broadway. Info: paragonsports.com/trainwithus