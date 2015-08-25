Free outdoor workouts in NYC this week

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Aug. 26

Ironstrength Workout: Combines hill running and strength training. 6:20-7:20 a.m. (arrive by 6:15 a.m.), FREE. Meet at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park. Register here

Sunrise Tai Chi: For all levels. 6:30-7:30 a.m., FREE. Linden Terrace in Fort Tryon Park. Info: 212-795-1388

Fresh Air Fitness – Yoga on the Roof: Gentle yoga class for beginners and beyond. 7:15-8 a.m., FREE. Tony Dapolito Recreation Center, 1 Clarkson St. Info: 212-242-5228

Yoga Class: Led by Sacred Sounds Yoga. For all levels. 8:30-9:30 a.m., FREE. Garibaldi Plaza in Washington Square Park. Info: Sarah.neilson@parks.nyc.gov

Outdoor Kids Yoga: With Sacred Sounds Yoga. 10-11 a.m., FREE. Seaport Studios pop-up shop, 19 Fulton St. Info and RSVP: Events@yogasmoga.com

Shape Up NYC – Glutes in Gear: Build endurance through cardio, then work your abs and glutes. 6-7 p.m., FREE. Prospect Park Audubon Center, Lincoln Road/Ocean Avenue entrance. Info: 718-287-3400

Pop Up Yoga34: With Pop Up Yoga NYC. 6-7 p.m., FREE. Broadway between 34th and 35th streets.

SIN Crawl: With SIN Workouts. As part of Wellness Wednesday. 6:30 p.m., FREE. South Plaza at Broadway between 22nd and 23rd streets.

Summer on the Hudson – Evening Salute to the Sun: Outdoor hatha yoga class. Bring your own mat. 6:30-7:30 p.m., FREE. The Plaza at 66th Street, Riverside Park South. Info: 311

Double Dutch: Learn how to double dutch with Double Dutch Empire. 7 p.m., FREE. Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 2 picnic tables.

Sunset Pilates: With Body in Balance. 7 p.m., FREE. Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 5 Promenade.

Aug. 27

Morning Fitness at Fort Tryon Park: Walking, stretching and strengthening exercises. 7:30-8:30 a.m., FREE. Heather Garden, Cabrini Boulevard and Fort Washington Avenue. Info: 212-795-1388

Bryant Park Tai Chi: Led by CK Chu Tai Chi. 7:30-8:30 a.m., FREE. Fountain Terrace, Sixth Avenue and 41st Street. Info: 212-768-4242

Bryant Park Yoga: Presented by Athleta. Mats provided. 6-7 p.m., FREE. Bryant Park lawn. RSVP here

Sound Off Yoga Silent Disco/Yoga: With Yogasmoga. 5:30-6:30 p.m., FREE. Seaport Studios pop-up shop, 19 Fulton St. Info and RSVP: Events@yogasmoga.com

Fresh Air Yoga: With Bend & Bloom and Lululemon Brooklyn. Bring your own mat. 7-8 p.m., FREE. Prospect Park, enter through Grand Army Plaza and head to the North End of the Long Meadow.

Zumba Under the Stars: With Lisa G. 7:30-8:45 p.m., FREE. Seaside Playground, Rockaway Beach Boulevard between Beach 110 and Beach 109 streets, Rockaway. Info: 718-318-4000

Aug. 28

Shape Up NYC – Cardio Toning: Work your core through strength, balance and toning exercises while keeping your heart rate up. Mat recommended. Noon-1 p.m., FREE. Prospect Park Audubon Center, Lincoln Road/Ocean Avenue entrance. Info: 718-287-3400

Aug. 29

Yoga on the Beach: Beginner Hatha yoga class. Bring a mat, towel or blanket. 8-9 a.m., FREE. Beach 108th Street, Rockaway Beach and Boardwalk. Info: 718-318-4000

Morning Fitness at Fort Tryon Park: Walking, stretching and strengthening exercises. 8:30-9:30 a.m., FREE. Heather Garden, Cabrini Boulevard and Fort Washington Avenue. Info: 212-795-1388

Yoga: Outdoor kripalu yoga class. Bring a mat or towel. 9:30-10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.-noon, FREE. Socrates Sculpture Park, 32-01 Vernon Blvd.

Bryant Park Moves: Modern dance class led by dancers from the Limon Dance Company. 10-11 a.m., FREE. Bryant Park Lawn. Info: 212-768-4242

Summer on the Hudson & Shape Up NYC Present Zumba: Aerobic fitness internal training. 11 a.m.-noon, FREE. West Harlem Piers Park, excursion pier at West 125th Street. Info: 311

Aug. 30

Yoga: Outdoor kripalu yoga class. Bring a mat or towel. 10-11 a.m., FREE. Socrates Sculpture Park, 32-01 Vernon Blvd., Long Island City.

Tai Chi: Outdoor class led by instructors from the Taoist Tai Chi Society of the USA. 11 a.m.-noon, FREE. Socrates Sculpture Park, 32-01 Vernon Blvd., Long Island City.

Sept. 1

Morning Fitness at Fort Tryon Park: Walking, stretching and strengthening exercises. 7:30-8:30 a.m., FREE. Heather Garden, Cabrini Boulevard and Fort Washington Avenue. Info: 212-795-1388

Bryant Park Tai Chi: Led by CK Chu Tai Chi. 7:30-8:30 a.m., FREE. Fountain Terrace, Sixth Avenue and 41st Street. Info: 212-768-4242

Tai Chi on the High Line: With the Taoist Tai Chi Society. 9:30-10:30 a.m., FREE. On the High Line at West 12th Street, under the Standard hotel. Register here

Bryant Park Yoga: Presented by Athleta. Mats provided. 10-11 a.m., FREE. Upper Terrace in Bryant Park. RSVP here

Outdoor Yoga: With Mala Yoga. 5:30-6:30 p.m., FREE. Seaport Studios pop-up shop, 19 Fulton St. Info and RSVP: Events@yogasmoga.com

Pilates: With the Fitness Guru. 7 p.m., FREE. Empire Fulton Ferry in Brooklyn Bridge Park.