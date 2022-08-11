The war on mosquitoes rages on as the Health Department has planned more adulticide treatments, this time in Queens and the Bronx.

In an effort to reduce the risk of West Nile virus and mosquito activity in general, the Health Department will spray in the Bronx Monday, Aug. 15, between the hours of 8:30 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning, and in Queens on Thursday, Aug. 18 between the hours of 8:30 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning. In the event of bad weather, spraying will take place on Aug. 16 and Aug. 22 in the Bronx and Queens, respectively.

The Health Department will spray in the Bronx in the following parts of Baychester, CO-OP City, Country Club, Eastchester Bay, Laconia, Little Yemen, Locust Point, Middletown, Morris Park, Parkchester, Park of Edgewater, Pelham Bay, Pelham Gardens, Pelham Parkway, Schuylerville, Silver Beach, Spenser Estates, The Valley, Throgs Neck, Unionport, Van Nest, and Westchester Square:

Bordered by East 222 Street and New England Thruway to the North

Hutchinson River Parkway, Split Rock Golf Course Boundary, Shore Road, and Eastchester Bay to the East

East River, Westchester Creek, and Cross Bronx Expressway to the South

Bronx River Parkway, NYCT Railroad, Esplanade, NYCT Railroad to the West

The Health Department will spray in Queens in the following parts of Blissville, Glendale, Maspeth, Middle Village, Forest Hills, Forest Hill Gardens, Kew Gardens, Rego Park, Richmond Hill, Sunnyside, Sunnyside Gardens, West Maspeth, Woodhaven, and Woodside:

Bordered by Queens Boulevard, 61 Street, Tyler Avenue, Maurice Avenue, 69 Street, Long Island Expressway, Queens Boulevard, 67 Avenue, Dartmouth Street, Yellowstone Boulevard, Selfridge Street, Metropolitan Avenue, and Jackie Robinson Parkway to the North

Van Wyck Expressway to the East

Hillside Avenue, Lefferts Boulevard, Jamaica Avenue, 104 Street, Atlantic Avenue, 90 Street, Park Lane South, Forest Park Drive, Myrtle Avenue, 73 Street, Long Island Rail Road, Grand Street and Newtown Creek to the South

Van Dam Street, Hunters Point Avenue, 38 Street to the West.

During the spraying, the Health Department will be using low concentrations of Anvil® 10+10, Duet® or MERUS® 3. The risk of pesticides applied by the Health Department for mosquito control is low for people and pets, however, those who are sensitive to spray ingredients may experience short-term eye or throat irritation, or a rash. People with respiratory conditions may also be affected. During the spraying, it is recommended that you stay inside — air conditioners may remain on over the course of the spraying. After the spraying, wash all skin and clothing exposed to pesticides with soap and water, and wash fruits and vegetables with water.

The Health Department encourages New York City residents to mosquito-proof their homes and take precautions when spending time outdoors, and reminds them that the best way to control mosquitoes is to eliminate any standing water. Use an approved insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus (not for children under three), or products that contain the active ingredient IR3535.

New Yorkers are encouraged to eliminate any standing water from your home and make sure your gutters are clean and draining properly. Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, outdoor saunas and hot tubs and should be empty or covered if not in use, and drain water that collects in pool covers. Make sure windows in your home have screens, and replace any damaged or ripped screens.

For more information about West Nile virus, call 311 or visit nyc.gov.