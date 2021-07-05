Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A cyclist was hospitalized after she and a Metropolitan Transportation Authority bus driver collided near Crotona Park in the Bronx in the early hours of July 4, according to the authorities.

The 23-year-old woman was riding a Citi Bike heading west on East 173rd Street just before 12:10 am and the MTA bus driver was going north on Southern Boulevard when the two crashed into each other at the intersection, according to police spokeswoman Detective Denise Moroney.

Paramedics rushed the victim to Saint Barnabas Hospital in stable condition while the 55-year-old male bus driver stayed on the scene for questioning, according to the Department rep.

Police did not make any arrests and they are investigating the incident, according to the spokeswoman.

The bus was not in service at the time and didn’t have any passengers on board, according to MTA officials.

“We are concerned for the well-being of both the cyclist and bus operator involved in this incident, and hope for the cyclist’s speedy recovery,” said MTA spokesman Aaron Donovan in a statement. “We are cooperating fully with the NYPD’s search for the facts of what occurred.”

Video from the Citizen App shows the blue rental bike still pinned underneath the front of the bus after first responders arrived on the scene.

There have been five crashes with seven people injured at that junction in the past 10 years, according to data from the website NYC Crash Mapper.