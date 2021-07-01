Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The NYPD is investigating the death of a woman who was found in the Bronx with a bag tied around her head.

According to police, at 7:30 a.m. on July 1 officers responded to a 911 call regarding an unconscious person at 355 Exterior Street. Upon their arrival, officers found an unconscious and unresponsive woman at the scene with a bag tied around her head.

EMS rushed to the location and declared the victim dead at the scene. The victim’s name is being withheld pending proper family notification.

A spokesperson for the NYPD stated that while the victim had no other obvious signs of trauma, the victim’s body may have been at the location for a while. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.