QC New York expands with 15,000-square-foot Building 111 on Governors Island

QC New York is stepping up its relaxation with the addition of Building 111.

It’s relaxation reimagined!

Just minutes from Manhattan, QC New York is taking unwinding to the next level with the debut of Building 111, a sprawling 15,000-square-foot addition featuring indulgent water therapies, sensory rooms and a bistro designed to feed both the body and soul.

Since opening on Governors Island in 2022, QC New York has embraced the Italian philosophy of dolce far niente — the sweetness of doing nothing — with its many amenities, including outdoor heated pools, fully immersive saunas and steam baths, and more.

The new Building 111 boasts an impressive 142-seat bistro, new water therapy experiences, and themed relaxation rooms, bringing QC New York’s footprint to nearly 90,000 square feet of wellness experiences — all of which blend ancient traditions with modern comforts.

“Building 111 is the next chapter in QC New York’s story — an extraordinary sanctuary where every detail has been thoughtfully crafted to inspire wonder,” said Simona Sbarbaro, chief marketing officer of QC New York. “In a city where access to private green space is a luxury, QC New York is the serene backyard New Yorkers have been dreaming of — just minutes from Manhattan.”

Here’s some of what you can expect to find in the new Building 111:

The Acqua Level channels the heritage of Roman baths, inviting guests to unwind beneath spout waterfalls modeled after iconic Italian fountains or enjoy the rejuvenation of hydrojet water massages.

The Lavender Room pampers visitors with a relaxing foot therapy experience, featuring massage rollers, a lavender-scented hydrating mask, and aromatherapy.

The Dream Room lulls guests into a sensory escape with waterbeds and a custom film, “Viaggio Onirico” (which translates to “Dreamline Voyage”), projected overhead for an eight-minute journey of relaxation.

In addition to these spa experiences, the new 5,000-square-foot bistro, Casa QC, offers a menu of Italian-inspired cuisine — from light but satisfying charcuterie trays to indulgent power bowls and even a scoop of refreshingly authentic Italian gelato or sorbet.

For more information, visit qcny.com.