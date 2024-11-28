QC New York expands with 15,000-square-foot Building 111 on Governors Island

It’s relaxation reimagined!
Just minutes from Manhattan, QC New York is taking unwinding to the next level with the debut of Building 111, a sprawling 15,000-square-foot addition featuring indulgent water therapies, sensory rooms and a bistro designed to feed both the body and soul.
Since opening on Governors Island in 2022, QC New York has embraced the Italian philosophy of dolce far niente — the sweetness of doing nothing — with its many amenities, including outdoor heated pools, fully immersive saunas and steam baths, and more.
The new Building 111 boasts an impressive 142-seat bistro, new water therapy experiences, and themed relaxation rooms, bringing QC New York’s footprint to nearly 90,000 square feet of wellness experiences — all of which blend ancient traditions with modern comforts.
“Building 111 is the next chapter in QC New York’s story — an extraordinary sanctuary where every detail has been thoughtfully crafted to inspire wonder,” said Simona Sbarbaro, chief marketing officer of QC New York. “In a city where access to private green space is a luxury, QC New York is the serene backyard New Yorkers have been dreaming of — just minutes from Manhattan.”
Here’s some of what you can expect to find in the new Building 111:
- The Acqua Level channels the heritage of Roman baths, inviting guests to unwind beneath spout waterfalls modeled after iconic Italian fountains or enjoy the rejuvenation of hydrojet water massages.
- The Lavender Room pampers visitors with a relaxing foot therapy experience, featuring massage rollers, a lavender-scented hydrating mask, and aromatherapy.
- The Dream Room lulls guests into a sensory escape with waterbeds and a custom film, “Viaggio Onirico” (which translates to “Dreamline Voyage”), projected overhead for an eight-minute journey of relaxation.
In addition to these spa experiences, the new 5,000-square-foot bistro, Casa QC, offers a menu of Italian-inspired cuisine — from light but satisfying charcuterie trays to indulgent power bowls and even a scoop of refreshingly authentic Italian gelato or sorbet.
For more information, visit qcny.com.