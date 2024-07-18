Need an idea on what to do this weekend?

Take a ferry ride to Governors Island this Saturday, July 20 and Sunday, July 21 to join FAD Market, a traveling fashion, art and design pop-up marketplace.

The market is open to the public for all ages, bringing more than 40 makers, artisans and creative small businesses. From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, visitors can find the market on King Ave where they’ll discover handmade seasonal gifts, home decor, accessories and many other arts and crafts.

Some of the shops include Bowerbird, which uses foraged and natural dye techniques on textiles and all made in Brooklyn, I’m Hooked specializes in handmade crochet plushies, Felix Z uses natural stones for their jewelry pieces, at ELTSUH visitors can find modern prep staples with a streetwear edge and at Maison Chandèl find your next candle.

Make the journey a field day by biking around the island, having a picnic under the shade from the trees around Colonels Row and grabbing a bite at the local food establishments, a perfect summer weekend day enjoyable for the whole family.

Don’t forget to visit the family of five sheep at Hammock Grove to complete the experience.