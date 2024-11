Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Boo! On Oct.31, thousands came out to celebrate Halloween the best way they know how at the 51st Annual Village Halloween Parade.

This year’s theme, “Meow,” encouraged attendees to embrace imagination as well as their inner cat lady, but there were marchers and spectators alike in a myriad of costumes. Led by Grand Marshal André De Shields, the parade was dedicated to longtime volunteer Mark Skelly and Harlan Matthews.

Check out scenes from this year’s parade!