The 50th annual Village Halloween Parade is tonight — here’s what you need to know

Happy Halloween, NYC! The time-honored Village Halloween Parade is back tonight to bring the true spirit of the holiday to New York City streets.

Here’s what you need to know if you plan on watching the parade.

Where is the parade?

The parade takes place in Manhattan starting at Spring Street and 6th Avenue. The parade will continue down 6th Avenue until 16th Street.

When does the parade start?

The parade will kick off at 7 p.m. tonight, led by Grand Marshal Laurie Anderson. Costumed New Yorkers who want to participate in the parade should head to the parade entrance at Spring Street and 6th Avenue.

Is it free?

Yep! The parade is always free to attend and march in. There are VIP ticket options, including options to not wait in line to enter the parade, a VIP viewing area and options for riding a float, that are available at halloween-nyc.com/tickets.

Should I dress up?

Of course! If you plan on marching in the parade, you definitely need a costume, however spectators are always encouraged to dress up as well!

What if I can’t make it out to the parade tonight but still want to watch?

Fear not! You don’t have to be in the Village to see the parade. Those who can’t make it in person can watch it on NY1 starting at 8 p.m.

For more information, visit halloween-nyc.com.