Boo! Or maybe we should say…meow!

After all, Meow! is the theme of this year’s iconic and highly anticipated Village Halloween Parade in Manhattan — an event U.S. Vice Presidential nominee J.D. Vance will likely avoid, but cat ladies will enjoy!

Now in its 51st year, the historic and colorful parade will celebrate spooky season beginning at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31, with a procession along Sixth Avenue. This year’s purrr-fect party will be packed with feline fun led by Grand Marshal actor André De Shields, best known for his role as Hermes in the Broadway musical “Hadestown” and recently as Old Deuteronomy in CATS: “The Jellicle Ball.”

What to expect at this year’s Village Halloween Parade

This year’s parade will feature hundreds of giant puppets, more than 50 bands performing music from around the world, dancers of all styles and thousands of parade-goers in vibrant and creative costumes.

Thinking of dressing up this year? Come dressed as a witch. Or as Batman. Or even Taylor, Travis or Trump. No matter what your costume is, everyone will be an honorary “Cat Lady” at this year’s parade, which traditionally features about 80,000 dolled-up marchers.

Jeanne Fleming, artistic and creative director of the world-famous parade, encourages New Yorkers and Halloween fans from around the world to embrace their inner tabby, calico, Siamese or traditional Halloween black cat by donning their finest tails, whiskers and ears for a complete cat lady ensemble (and a sprinkle of catnip for a purrr-fect accessory,too!)

“This Halloween, we step out of the shadows and onto the streets to celebrate our inner Cat Ladies,” Fleming, who has a cat, said. “Whether you’re a solitary soul or a playful spirit, tonight we come together, quirks, claws and all. So put on your whiskers and tails and join us as we dance in the moonlight. After all, there’s a Cat Lady in everyone, just waiting to come out.”

Cat ladies unite!

As always, the parade is free to march in or watch from the side, but this year marks something new. A special VIP package is available just for cat ladies. The package includes a private entrance to the Cat Ladies Unite! section and a possible TV appearance. Cat ladies will learn a quick chant and choreography when they arrive at lineup.

The package also includes free admission to an afterparty at Webster Hall for adults only. (Tickets are $150, and you must come dressed as a cat lady.)

Need ideas for a DIY cat lady costume? Here’s some inspiration: Consider wearing clothes adorned with cat-inspired detailing. Or a bathrobe with cat-themed jewelry. Accessorize with your favorite plush cat.

You can also go the traditional route and wear lovely cat ears and a long tail. Draw on some whiskers, and you’re set!

Prefer to watch the parade at home with your pets? You can! Spectrum NY1 News will broadcast live from the scene starting at 8 p.m.

See It: Check out photos from last year’s parade.

What you need to know about attending the Village Halloween Parade

When is the parade?

The parade is on Halloween! Thursday, Oct. 31, starting at 7 p.m. Line-up begins at 6:30 p.m.

Where is it?

The parade proceeds along Sixth Avenue, from Canal to 15 Streets.

Is it free?

Yes, it is free for everyone, whether watching frome the sidelines or joining in costume. Tickets are not required.

However, special VIP packages are available starting from $100 that include extra perks, such as a private entrance to the band lineup area, opportunities for TV appearances and more.

Do I have to wear a costume to march in the parade?

Yes. Only people in costume will be permitted to join the procession.

Can children march in the parade?

Yes, the parade is open to all ages, but the after-party at Webster Hall at 9 p.m. is for those ages 18 and older. The party will also offer a $5,000 prize for the best costume.

For more information, visit halloween-nyc.com.