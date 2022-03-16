Time to march again! Here’s the details about the return of New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade Thursday

Grab your greenest clothes and head to Midtown, the St. Patrick’s Day Parade is back and better than ever!

In 2020, the iconic parade was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and it existed as a virtual event in 2021 — with just a handful of dignitaries marching up a short stretch of 5th Avenue just to mark the event’s occurrence.

This year, the parade is going full force with a jam-packed parade on March 17 with thousands of participants, and thousands more spectators, with most COVID-19 restrictions relaxed.

The parade will start at 11 a.m. rain or shine and will run from 5th Avenue at 44th Street and end at 4:30 p.m. at 5th Avenue uptown at 79th Street.

This year’s Grand Marshall will be James T. Callahan, General President of the International Union of Operating Engineers. Several marchers will head down 5th Avenue, including Governor Kathy Hochul, Mayor Eric Adams, Police Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell, the New York City Police Department Marching Band, and so much more.

The following streets will be closed during the duration of the parade:

5th Avenue between 42nd Street and 86th Street

Madison Avenue between 63rd Street and 64th Street and 78th Street and 86th Street

Vanderbilt Avenue between 43rd Street and 46th Street

43rd Street, 44th Street, 45th Street, 46th Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue

47th Street and 48th Street between Park Avenue and 6th Avenue

62nd Street, 63rd Street, 72nd Street, 78th Street, 84th Street, and 85th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

64th Street, 79th Street, 80th Street, 81st Street, 82nd Street, and 83rd Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue

Those who are planning to attend the parade in person are encouraged to get there as early as possible and to walk or use public transportation due to the street closures.

If you would rather avoid the crowds and watch the parade from home, tune in to WNBC.com starting at 11 a.m. to watch the parade online.

For more information about the parade, visit nycstpatricksparade.org.