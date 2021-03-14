Check out the St. Patrick's Day food and drink options around New York City | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

On March 17, many New Yorkers will be cooking some classic Irish dishes, like corned beef and cabbage, to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

For those who want to enjoy the night by bringing dinner in or dining out safely, there are plenty of places around the city offering St. Patrick’s Day specials. Here are a few that you can check out!

Note: For all indoor dining, social distancing and mask protocols will be in place for all locations.

The Greens

The Rooftop at Pier 17, 89 South Street, Manhattan

This year, The Greens has some special St. Patrick’s offerings that are great for dining in or at home. Stop by for a delicious Shepard’s Pie, made with stout-braised beef brisket, carrots, peas and chive mashed potatoes ($24) and wash it down with an Irish Whiskey Buck, made with Kilbeggan Whiskey ($18). For dining in, reservations are required for the cabins and can be made from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on March 17 – each reservation is given a 90-minute seating time.

American Brass

2-01 50th Avenue, Long Island City

Looking for a great St. Patrick’s Day drink? Ditch the green beer and grab a glass at American Brass. On March 17-18, the bar is offering $11 Whiskey cocktails, including an Old Thyme Sour, an Apple Spiced Irish Mule, an Irish Old Fashioned and an Irish Coffee. The spirits the bar is featuring are the classic Writers Tears Irish Whiskey and The Irishman Irish Cream, which will perfectly balance any cocktail you order.

Schaller & Weber

1654 2nd Avenue, Manhattan

If you’re looking for some help to make a St. Patrick’s Day celebration at home, head over to Schaller & Weber to grab a St. Patrick’s Day Party Pack. For $44.99, patrons can get two Schaller & Weber Irish Bangers, one quart of the shop’s famous mashed potatoes, one pound of double-smoked bacon and their Original HP sauce. The pack is available in store or online.

Concord Hill

374 Graham Ave, Brooklyn

Brooklyn’s Concord Hill is going all-out this St. Patrick’s Day. While chowing down on their Lamb-stuffed Savoy Cabbage, guests can sit on the heated outdoor patio while enjoying the bar’s $10 cocktails, $10 wine by the glass and $6 house-infused shots on March 17. Plus, you can always enjoy their traditional green beer.

Little Chef Little Café

5-43 48th Avenue, Long Island City

Corned beef and cabbage sliders, anyone? That is just one of the many St. Patrick’s Day offerings that Little Chef Little Café has on the menu this year. In addition to the sliders, available for $15, the eatery will offer chef Diana Manalang’s slow-cooked Corned Beef & Cabbage Dinner with potatoes, carrots, brown bread and a Guinness chocolate cupcake with Bailey’s frosting for dessert ($25 per person) and a special Guinness beef stew ($14/pint, $26 for a quart). Be sure to grab some of their St. Patrick’s Day-themed cookies and cupcakes are now available at the café ($3.50 each), along with special cookie and cupcake decorating kits.

Ten Hope

10 Hope St., Brooklyn

Head to Williamsburg for a special St. Patrick’s Day experience at Ten Hope this year. The restaurant is offering buckets of beers (5 for $25), plus Jameson drinks will be available for $10 on March 17. Reservations are not required but they are recommended!

Bank of America Winter Village’s Lodge Deck

Bryant Park, Manhattan

Looking to trade in the green beer for something more festive? Bank of America Winter Village”s Lodge Deck at Bryant Park has some delightfully green offerings this St. Patrick’s Day. Drinks that will be available include the Sparkling Shamrock Mimosa (Mionetto Prosecco, Pineapple Juice, $15), and the Irish Tea Party Mule $15 (Teeling Irish Whiskey, Crushed Apple Cider, Citrus, Fever Tree Ginger Beer, $15). If you want something less green, try a Gold Rush $15 (Teeling Irish Whiskey, Hot Chocolate, Whipped Cream, Gold Sprinkles, $15) or the non-alcoholic Lodge Lucky Dip (Hot Chocolate, Whipped Cream, Green Swirl Marshmallow, Gold Sprinkles, $8). These themed drinks will be available until March 21, so if you can’t get their on March 17 you won’t have to miss out!

Good Enough To Eat

520 Columbus Circle, Manhattan

If you want a truly one-of-a-kind dessert to finish off the night, grab a Lucky Charms Cake from Good Enough to Eat. The stout-soaked layer cake is frosted in Irish Cream frosting and covered in the best part of Lucky Charms, the marshmallows! A cake, which must be ordered 48 hours in advance, is $55 or is available for $8 a slice for take-out, delivery or dining in. To place an order for a full cake, call 212-496-0613.