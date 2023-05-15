Arigato, New York: 2nd Annual Japan Parade returns to the Upper West Side

The 2nd Annual Japan Parade bid Konnichiwa to thousands of New Yorkers in the Upper West Side on Saturday.

The opening ceremony kicked off on May 13 to pounding drums by Soh Daiko, marking the official return of the Japan Parade for a second year. Hosted by dignitaries and elected officials such as Mayor Eric Adams, Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine, Assembly member Ron Kim, Senator John Liu, and others who offered proclamations and underscored the friendship between Japan and New York City, as well as brought awareness to Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month.

Olympic gold medalist Kristi Yamaguchi served as this year’s Grand Marshall and shared her pride to be able to celebrate Japanese culture in a city known for its amazing parades.

“I’m very excited. It’s the second annual, and I’m following the footsteps of George Takei,” Yamaguchi said, “It’s a huge honor to be the grand marshal. I’m a fourth-generation Japanese American so I’m very proud of my heritage and to be here to be the bridge between Japan and the friendship for New York City as well. I love the city of New York, so to be able to be here and be in a parade in New York City, it’s huge.”

Central Park West was filled to the brim with revelers waving the Japanese flag while attendees donned kimonos and cosplayed as anime characters to show their support for the festivity. The parade route took place from 81st Street and Central Park West down to 67th Street.

“We’re so excited to celebrate the blend of Japanese culture here in America, and this whole event started by a real way to say thank you. Thank you to New York for allowing us Japanese to come here and be celebrated, to be seen, and today is all about celebrating our culture and heritage with you. So, Arigatou New York,” Sandra Endo exclaimed, a Fox 11 Good Day LA anchor who returned as Emcee for the festivities.

After the ceremonial blessing, Adams, Yamaguchi and other officials cut a ribbon marking the start of the parade, including members of the “Live Spectacle NARUTO”, Anime NYC (Anime Convention), musical performances from the COBU (Drum), Harlem Japanese Gospel Choir, The Japanese Folk Dance of NY, and martial arts demonstrations by the International Karate Organization Kyokushinkaikan, TATE Hatoryu NY (Sword Fighting) and more.

In addition to the parade, spectators were able to enjoy traditional Japanese food, family-fun activities such as origami crafting, and learn about the art of calligraphy at the Japan Street fair from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on 72nd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue.