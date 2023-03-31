Japanese-inspired Italian pop-up coming to Soho in April

Japanese-inspired Italian cuisine is coming to Soho in April in the form of a month-long pop-up dinner party.

PastaRAMEN, which opened its first permanent location in Montclair, New Jersey, in January following successful pop-up dinners in Jersey City, Los Angeles, Miami and Seattle, is now bringing its Wafu Italian dining experience to New York City.

“There’s a growing appetite for pastaRAMEN and Wafu Italian cuisine so we knew we wanted to continue to expand the concept,” said pastaRAMEN Executive Chef Robbie Felice. “With our new pastaRAMEN pop-up in NYC, we are excited to bring pastaRAMEN to one of the restaurant capitals of the world.”

Those who snag a reservation can expect a 10-course Wafu Italian omakase meal complete with caviar, ramen, truffles, uni and more. James Beard-nominated Chef Robbie Felice will fuse Italian and Japanese cuisines into dishes like Cacio e Pepe Fritti, Truffle Porcini Ramen and Dry Aged Japanese A5 Wagyu.

“As a chef, it’s incredibly rewarding to get to be creative and give people a dining experience they’ve never had before,” said Chef Robbie Felice.

The pop-up will take place in a secret, speakeasy-style location in Soho. Dinners will be offered at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Sundays and Mondays, beginning April 2. Those who secure a reservation will be given the exact address of the pop-up on the day of their dining experience. There will be 12 guests at each seating.

Seating prices begin at $295 per person plus tax and gratuity. Interested diners should follow @pasta__ramen on Instagram, where information about making a reservation will be provided.