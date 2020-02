Julianne Hough of “Dancing with the Stars” fame is such a fitness and fashion fan, she launched her own line of activewear this year. Her collection with MPG Sport features a mix of studio-ready tanks, leggings and bras, as well as lifestyle pieces such as cardigans and cropped jackets. In honor of the line’s new fall pieces, which debuted this month on Amazon, we asked the actress for her go-to studios:

AKT

Body By Simone

CorePower Yoga

DanceBody

SoulCycle

Tracy Anderson