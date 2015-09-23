Lammily Period Party doll accessory includes stickers with pads and more menstruation-minded gear

Because every kid needs a menstruation-awareness pack.

Children’s toy company Lammily recently released a new accessory for its dolls: the Period Party.

The packet, meant to bring menstruation awareness, retails for $10 on Lammily.com and is complete with an educational pamphlet, a pair of panties that fits the company’s dolls, plus stickers of pads and liners and a period-tracking calendar.

Lammily founder Nickolay Lamm, in an email, said the Period Party is designed to introduce menstruation to children in a “very fun and disarming way.”

“I’ve read horror stories of kids thinking that they were dying during their first period,” Lamm said. “Parents are also wary of approaching this subject.”

The company, which makes two types of dolls, claims, on its site, to have “the first fashion doll made according to typical human body proportions.”

Watch the commercial for the Period Party on youtube.com.