Meditation gear, from cushions to comfy clothes

One of the benefits of meditation is that it can be done anywhere, at any time. But that doesn’t mean …

One of the benefits of meditation is that it can be done anywhere, at any time. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t ways you can invest in your practice. There are whole brands devoted to meditation gear, while others are expanding their offerings to cater to the practice as it becomes increasingly more popular. From cushions to comfy clothes, here are items designed with mindfulness in mind.

Zafu meditation cushion from Gaiam

Have a dedicated seat for your practice with this cushion, featuring a bag filled with buckwheat, a machine-washable microfiber cotton cover and a handle for toting around. $44.98; gaiam.com

Supportive ankle pad from Undo

Mindfulness company Undo makes a variety of meditation-geared items, including these lightweight soft-foam ankle pads, which provide support while you sit cross-legged. $35/each; liveundo.com

Meditation cushions from ABC Carpet & Home

These handwoven indigo-dyed cushions, which vary in size and shape, are a beautiful but splurge-y addition to your home. From $195; abchome.com

Wool blanket from Manduka

Stay cozy and warm with this wool blanket, made of 100% recycled fibers, from the company known for its yoga mats. $44; manduka.com

Restore collection from Athleta

The athletic brand recently launched a whole line designed for mindfulness and recovery, such as this roomy sweatshirt and semi-fitted jogger, made with soft, sustainable fabrics. $59/sweatshirt, $79/jogger; athleta.com