New stores opening in NYC this fall

Inside Rent the Runway on West 18th Street. Photo Credit: Brooklyn Decker/Instagram

Fall is like New Year’s Eve for fashion.

Cooling temperatures in September mean a new year of style resolutions, fresh trends and exciting happenings. This fall in the Big Apple does not disappoint, with a host of store openings ready to help New Yorkers keep those fashion-related resolutions.

Billykirk

Status: Open

16 Orchard St., 646-684-4050 | Billykirk’s cult following of effortlessly stylish urban folk has long-awaited the bag and accessory brand’s first flagship. Brothers Chris and Kirk Bray’s understated, modern pieces — leather and canvas satchels, hats, wallets and more — are largely geared toward men, but there’s also a selection for ladies. The focus is on quality here: Most items are handmade by artisans and Amish leather crafters.

Aurélie Bidermann

Status: Open

265 Lafayette St., 212-335-0604 | The chic jewelry brand is now delivering its luxe Parisian cool and nonchalant glamour to SoHo. On display are the designer’s signature treasures: color-pop earrings, quirky gemstone-studded charms, shell friendship bracelets and gold-dipped lace rings. Bidermann also created a mini capsule collection just for the New York store, reinventing her scarab cuffs and necklaces in blue lapis.

Polo Ralph Lauren

Status: Open

711 Fifth Ave., 646-774-3900 | A brand as iconic as Ralph Lauren is a logical fit for Fifth Avenue, and this 38,000-square-foot flagship is a first in New York for the Polo branch. The spacious headquarters of all-American style sells Polo’s full assortment of men’s and children’s, plus the womenswear line that recently debuted. And if shoppers need a refueling break, the flagship is also home to Ralph’s Coffee, a café with pastries, sandwiches and java.

Rent the Runway

Status: Open

16 W. 18th St., 646-832-3582 | The website Rent the Runway has changed the way women dress for special occasions, offering the chance to rent designer looks for anything from a cocktail party to a black-tie wedding. While the site previously operated a shop-in-shop at department store Henri Bendel, this first standalone store allows for a whole lot more variety. For $25, shoppers can book an appointment, after creating an online profile with clothing size and preferences, so that, upon arrival, personal shoppers have choices laid out from the likes of Thakoon, Vera Wang and Proenza Schouler. Walk-ins are also welcome at no charge.

Trademark

Status: Open

95 Grand St., 646-559-4945 | The fashion crowd eagerly anticipated the buzzed-about label from Pookie and Louisa Burch (daughters of C. Wonder’s Chris Burch, ex-husband of Tory). The line launched online in early 2014, and now, the sisters have brought Trademark to a brick-and-mortar spot in SoHo, its sleek wood interior mirroring the classic purism of the collection. Style standouts include chunky knits, schoolgirl loafers and crisp shirtdresses.

Dune London

Status: Open

518 Broadway, 646-502-5210 | Accessibly priced U.K. footwear favorite Dune focuses on staples with a hint of trend consciousness, adding unique touches (think hardware, printed straps, metallic heels) to ballet flats, ankle boots, pumps and slip-on sneakers. There’s also a cool selection for guys. A bonus: Dune’s website has a page devoted to its new SoHo ’hood, with recommendations for where to eat nearby — perfect for shoe enthusiasts who want brunch first.

Sincerely, Tommy

Status: Opening this fall

343 Tompkins Ave., Bedford-Stuyvesant | Emerging, indie designers are breaking past Brooklyn’s more established artsy scenes in Williamsburg and Greenpoint and taking root in Bed-Stuy in the form of this store from Brooklyn native Kai Avent-deLeon. Avent-deLeon pulls from an impressive fashion resumé and time spent in Paris to curate her inventory of exciting up-and-coming labels that appeal to both casual shoppers and hardcore style fans. Adding a jolt to the shopping experience, Sincerely, Tommy will also feature a coffee counter serving up local fair trade coffee from Irving Farms.

Ramy Brook

Status: Opening this fall

22 Prince St. | Purveyor of fashion-forward, sophisticated wardrobe staples, New York-based brand Ramy Brook is hitting the brick-and-mortar scene with its first standalone store. The shop will be small — just 360 square feet — but designer Ramy Sharp says the team will take advantage of every inch, stocking it with signature effortless jumpsuits, draped sweaters, maxi dresses and fringed dresses.

& Other Stories

Status: Opening in October

129 Spring St. | If the H&M locations popping up at every corner have left you wanting something more, you’re in luck: The fast fashion megastore’s sophisticated sister label is coming to SoHo. Reports on the well-made, elegant clothing and accessories that subtly nod to trends have been streaming over from Europe, leaving fashion fans practically drooling. The shop is celebrating its stateside arrival by collaborating with artists, photographers and designers to produce “stories,” like the hand-painted façade announcing the store’s launch in front of its future door.

Maud Frizon

Status: Opening this fall

422 West Broadway | Not familiar with the name Maud Frizon? That’s understandable, as the French brand’s presence has been much bigger overseas since its establishment in 1969. But the label is about to make retail waves stateside with its New York store, and is poised to become the next favorite of glamorous, classic luxury shoe lovers.

LJ Cross

Status: Opening this fall

994 Madison Ave. | In-demand interior designer Lisa Jackson recently made the switch to high-end jewelry designer, and the elite of fashion and entertainment have already followed her. A collector of cross jewelry who became inspired by her late brother, who always wore the charms, Jackson wanted to create fine versions of crosses made with gemstones that are cool, fresh and subtly on-trend. Up next? Jackson will round out her luxury accessory domain with fur stoles and alligator clutches.

Rebecca Minkoff

Status: Opening in November

96 Greene St. | Rebecca Minkoff’s handbags are such New York girl staples that it seems crazy the designer doesn’t already have a standalone store here. Now, New Yorkers can peruse the feminine staples with downtown edge in person, shopping for everything from handbags and studded sneakers to sleek leather jackets and small leather goods. Two more boutiques are expected to open in California next year.

MCM

Status: Opening in late fall

100 Greene St. | German luxe brand MCM offers timeless designs in neutrals or logo prints and unique, trend-driven statement pieces. Currently, New Yorkers can get MCM’s handbags and luggage at a shop at the Plaza Hotel, but the label’s new SoHo digs will be its U.S. flagship – and the model for future locations.