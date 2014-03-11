Now’s your chance to pick a new Scrabble word

Soon, you might be able to drop “selfie” on your Scrabble board for a triple word score.

Hasbro and Merriam-Webster announced that they’ll be updating “The Offical Scrabble Players Dictionary” with a new word for the first time in nine years, and they’re putting some power into the hands of players with the Scrabble Word Showdown.

Starting Wednesday, if you go to the Hasbro Game Night Facebook page, fans can nominate words to be included in the dictionary. Sixteen words will be chosen on April 2 and put into a March Madness style bracket, which will then be voted on in a series of rounds, with a winning word revealed on April 10. The dictionary goes on sale in August, making the new word official.

“The Scrabble Word Showdown will let fans nominate and vote on words that are fun and relevant for today’s players,” said Jonathan Berkowitz, vice president of marketing at Hasbro, in a news release. “We are excited to see which word rises to the top and makes its way into ‘The Official Scrabble Players Dictionary.'”