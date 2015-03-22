‘Off Campus’ podcast explores college life

“Off Campus” is now in its third season.

When Ari King graduated from college, he didn’t really have it all figured out.

An Italian studies major fresh out of Wesleyan University, he landed in New York City and started temping. He moved from the hospitality industry to real estate, self-publishing a book along the way titled, “Now What?!” featuring stories of other recent graduates, before launching his own podcast.

“Off Campus,” which began its third season this month, features interviews with people from all walks of life talking about their college experience and career path.

“It’s tough to figure out where you’re going to go to school when you’re 15 years old,” said King, 28, who lives in Brooklyn Heights and records his podcast at a space in DUMBO. “The grand premise is, if you don’t have things figured out already, it’s OK.”

Since the podcast’s very first interviewee, Ted & Honey owner Michelle Mannix, King has talked to chefs, journalists, wine makers, actors, teachers, doctors and more. New interviews are posted Tuesdays at Thisisoffcampus.org, and this season has so far featured designer Taylor Pemberton and “Empire” actor Malik Yoba. Coming up down the pike are “Top Chef” winner Kristen Kish (March 24) and New York Times public editor Margaret Sullivan (March 31), among others.

“There’s no ceiling for the people that can come on the show,” said King, who is currently raising money for season four on Kickstarter. “Everyone has a different story to how they got where they are.”

Topics covered range from study abroad experience to choosing a major, to transferring schools to what they valued most out of their college experience, as well as life post-graduation.

“They’re true and authentic life stories,” King said. “People can learn from it and benefit from it.”