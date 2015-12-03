Pantone Color of the Year 2016: Rose Quartz and Serenity blend

Pantone’s Color of the Year for 2016 is here, and it’s the blending of two shades.

No longer will we be restricted to just one color!

The blending of two shades, the dusty pink Rose Quartz and the cool blue Serenity signifies “a soothing sense of order and peace,” Leatrice Eiseman, Executive Director of the Pantone Color Institute, said in a press release.

“In many parts of the world we are experiencing a gender blur as it relates to fashion, which has in turn impacted color trends throughout all other areas of design,” Eiseman said.

The selection of the two shades is “symbolic,” per a statement on the company’s website.

The color palette — and our culture — is broadening. We can get behind that.