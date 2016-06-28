Guinness World Record for balloon bursting broken by Twinkie the dog

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

One hundred balloons were no match for Twinkie the Jack Russell terrier.

The California pup broke the Guinness World Record Monday for the fastest time for a dog to pop 100 balloons. She plowed through them in 39.08 seconds.

Twinkie blew past the previous record of 41.67 seconds set by Cally the Wonderdog in May 2015.

How did she do it? By using a swift combination of jaw-chomping talent and paw-scratching skill, it seems. The adorable – and brief – endeavor was captured on video.

Balloon-popping skills must run in the family. One of the previous record-holders was Twinkie’s mom, Anastacia. She broke the record twice between 2005 and 2008 and went undefeated for seven years, according to Guinness World Records.

Who knows how many balloons the mother-daughter duo could take on together.