Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Lifestyle

Guinness World Record for balloon bursting broken by Twinkie the dog

By
0
comments
Posted on

One hundred balloons were no match for Twinkie the Jack Russell terrier.

The California pup broke the Guinness World Record Monday for the fastest time for a dog to pop 100 balloons. She plowed through them in 39.08 seconds.

Twinkie blew past the previous record of 41.67 seconds set by Cally the Wonderdog in May 2015.

How did she do it? By using a swift combination of jaw-chomping talent and paw-scratching skill, it seems. The adorable – and brief – endeavor was captured on video.  

Balloon-popping skills must run in the family. One of the previous record-holders was Twinkie’s mom, Anastacia. She broke the record twice between 2005 and 2008 and went undefeated for seven years, according to Guinness World Records.

Who knows how many balloons the mother-daughter duo could take on together.

About the Author

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC