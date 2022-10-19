Manhattan West Woof Fest: HOWL-oween returning with pet-friendly fun for Halloween weekend

Who says humans have to have all the Halloween fun?

On Oct. 29, Manhattan West is hosting its second annual Woof Fest: HOWL-oween celebration. From 12 to 4 p.m., guests can enjoy a day of Halloween fun geared around their furry friends.

The main event at HOWL-oween is the Paw-stume Contest & Parade, which will take place from 2 to 3 p.m. Participating dogs and their owners will parade through Manhattan West Plaza for an opportunity to win prizes, which will go to the top three winners. Human attendees are also encouraged to wear costumes alongside their pets.

Dogs and their owners can also enjoy the Cursed Canine Course & Pup-Kin Patch, which is decorated with pumpkins and hay bales that your dog will love to explore. Pups can sample flavored bones and dog-friendly beverages at the Witches Brew + Bone Bar while their humans enjoy Manhattan West’s dining options. There will also be a fall-themed photobooth where you can take solo shots of your pets or group photos.

HOWL-oween will take place at Manhattan West Plaza, enter on 9th Avenue, between 31st and 33rd Streets. Advanced registration is free on Eventbrite.com. Walk-ins are welcome if space is available, but registering in advance is highly encouraged. Those who sign up in advance will receive a free collapsible dog dish upon check-in. All attendees must read and sign this WAIVER (1 per person) in order to attend the event.