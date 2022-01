Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

You can now visit this adorable otter pup at the Prospect Park Zoo.

The North American river otter was born on Feb. 14 and spent his first three months in a birth den.

Newborn otters are born toothless and with closed eyes, according to the Wildlife Conservation Society. So, they stay in a den with their moms until they reach 2 or 3 months old. That’s when they begin eating solid food on their own and, most importantly, are introduced to water.

Have fun swimming, little pup!