You can now visit this adorable otter pup at the Prospect Park Zoo.

The North American river otter was born on Feb. 14 and spent his first three months in a birth den.

Newborn otters are born toothless and with closed eyes, according to the Wildlife Conservation Society. So, they stay in a den with their moms until they reach 2 or 3 months old. That’s when they begin eating solid food on their own and, most importantly, are introduced to water.

Have fun swimming, little pup!