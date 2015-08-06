C. Wonder to relaunch with Brad Goreski as Creative Director

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

It looks like good things are happening for C. Wonder.

The lifestyle brand, created by Tory Burch’s ex-husband Christopher Burch in 2011, filed for bankruptcy in January 2015, but was taken under Xcel Brand’s wings for a price tag of $12.5 million.

C. Wonder will join Isaac Mizrahi, Judith Ripka, H by Halston and H Halston brands in the the Xcel family.

“We are thrilled to add C. Wonder to the Xcel Brands portfolio,” Robert W. D’Loren, Xcel’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said in a press release Thursday.

C. Wonder is set to launch on QVC in Spring 2016 with celebrity stylist and “E! Fashion Police” panelist Brad Goreski as the brand’s newly appointed creative director and C. Wonder QVC host.

“I love that the collection offers a variety of incredibly fun items that I know women will love and be excited about,” Goreski told QVC.

No hard feelings though. Christopher Burch, founder and CEO of Burch Creative Capital, announced that this move is great for his formerly owned brand.

“We are delighted to announce the next chapter for C. Wonder. The brand is in the best hands with Xcel and we know they will be incredible stewards of our commitment to delight and surprise,” he said.

The Spring 2016 collection will include “beautiful, easy and covetable trend-right pieces that are iconic yet fashionable,” according to a press release. Apparel, accessories, footwear and jewelry will be priced between $29-$248.