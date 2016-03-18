Kanye West Pablo pop-up shop opening in SoHo

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

You may have missed Kanye’s bizarre New York Fashion Week presentation and record release at Madison Square Garden but you too can live “The Life of Pablo” in New York City this weekend.

According to a tweet by @KanyeWest (also re-tweeted by @KimKardashian), the Pablo pop-up shop will launch at 83 Wooster St. on March 18 and run through March 20.

“PABLO POP-UP SHOP MARCH 18-20 FRI 4-8 PM SAT SUN 12-8 PM AT 83 WOOSTER IN NYC,” the rapper/designer/dad to North and Saint tweeted on Thursday, March 17, at 3:45 p.m.

Perhaps predicting this big announcement from West, @adidasoriginals tweeted on Monday, March 14, “There is no #YEEZYBOOST release this month. Official information on all @KanyeWest and adidas Originals drops will be announced here first.”

It’s unclear what exactly will be sold in the pop-up and if this announcement was official at all, but West has made it pretty clear he could really just use some more cash.

And don’t think you’re not going to have to wait most of Pablo’s lifetime to get in. @BrianSporman tweeted a photo of a line forming on Wooster St. at 9:30 a.m. on Friday morning.