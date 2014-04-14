Sweat these spring workout gear styles

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

As the weather gets warmer, New Yorkers can’t wait to get outside and sweat it out. So now the big, daunting question on everyone’s mind is: “What do I wear while I’m working out?”

As fashion-forward New Yorkers, we require sporty, athletic, serious gear. We aren’t hanging from the bars in the gym like they are a jungle gym, after all: We are building up for the jungle out there and for what’s sure to be a smoking-hot summer.

WHAT I’M LOVING:

I’m a big fan of Splits59, which creates authentic workout wear that makes any body looks great. The paint-splattered leggings ($120; at splits59.com) are very cool.

Lululemon is one of the most popular lines and known for ruching and even ruffles, but I love the brand’s Satya tank tees ($58; at lululemon stores). Yes, workout gear can be sweet.

Sweaty Betty (77 Mercer St., 646-386-7003) is the new kid on the block in Soho and sells a variety of great, statement-making styles.

If you like color and are part of the SoulCycle indoor cycling cult, like I am, I suggest wearing all SoulCycle clothing (available at soul-cycle.com and SoulCycle studios). If you can get through a class, you should be able to wear a something with the logo that makes a statement.

If you’re a member of Equinox (or even if you aren’t), check out an outpost of the gym’s shop (equinox.com for locations) for great workout clothes.

This season, I’m obsessed with Nike — and so are my teenage girls, and we know how picky teenagers are. The Nike Free 3.0 Flyknit running shoes are like wearing super-comfortable Missioni-esque sneakers. Get a pair. ($140; at nike.com)

GREAT PLACES TO WORK OUT:

Everyone knows I’m a SoulCycle fanatic. Nothing makes you feel better than getting the bad stuff out by cycling it away with insane music and a room full of incredible women with amazing bodies. I also think the women are there to see Jake Gyllenhall, who regularly goes to classes. (soul-cycle.com for locations)

Barry’s Bootcamp gives you the body men can’t stop thinking about. Sweat required. (barrysbootcamp.com for locations)

ModelFIT is for the supermodel — or the New Yorker who wants to look like one. If you want a lean and toned body like Anne V or Karlie Kloss, get into a class now. (212 Bowery, second floor, 212-219-2044)

SLT NYC is another model must to strength, lengthen and tone. (sltnyc.com for locations)

My yoga go-to is Jivamukti. Dechen Thurman is my instructor — he’s incredible smart, handsome, poetic … and Uma Thurman’s brother. 841 Broadway, second floor, 212-353-0214

Vanderbilt Tennis and Fitness Club has my favorite tennis courts and is located above Grand Central: old guard and chic. (15 Vanderbilt Ave., 212-599-6500)

For those uptown women who have the best bodies and can fit into couture, MaryAnn Browning of Brownings Fitness will help you burn even that pasta dish you can’t deny yourself at Sant Ambroeus. Have some gelato, too. MaryAnn loves a challenge. (980 Madison Ave., 315-292-7547)