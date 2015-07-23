Hot in the Hamptons: Super Saturday, J.Lo’s birthday bash and more this weekend

Shop with the stars

Fashion’s finest will be out to benefit the Ovarian Cancer Research Fund on Super Saturday. Expect to see June Ambrose, Joe Zee, Rachel Zoe, Dennis Basso and other famous faces, including Alec and Hilaria Baldwin, David Burtka, Miss USA Oliva Jordana, Molly Sims, Brooke Shields, and hosts Kelly Ripa and Donna Karan all getting in on the designer deals. There’s rides, games, T-shirt designing, and arts and crafts for the little ones, too.

Make sure to arrive early (the good stuff goes fast) and wear comfy shoes — there’s a lot of walking. And don’t worry about working up an appetite with all that shopping, there’s lots of good food.

What: Super Saturday New York to benefit the Ovarian Cancer Research Fund

When: Saturday, July 25, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Nova’s Ark Poject, Water Mill

Take in some art

The worlds of art, theater, design, performance, and philanthropy come together at The Water Mill Center’s 22nd Annual Summer Benefit on Saturday night. This year’s theme is “Circus of Stillness… the power over wild beasts.” There will be installations and performances throughout The Center’s 8.5-acre grounds.

What: The Water Mill Center’s 22nd Annual Summer Benefit

When: Saturday, July 25, 6 p.m.

Where: The Water Mill Center, Water Mill

Indulge in some bubbles



Perhaps the Hamptons’ most elegant foodie event, gather underneath lavish tents for the the James Beard Foundation’s annual summer tasting party. The foundation will celebrate its 25th anniversary with Chefs & Champagne, honoring celebrity chef Carla Hall, known for her turns on “Top Chef” and “The Chew,” at the beautiful Wolffer Estate Vineyards on Saturday night.

What: The James Beard Foundation’s annual summer tasting party

When: Saturday, July 25, 6 p.m.

Where: Wölffer Estate Vineyard, Sagaponack

Get your game on

Student-designed gaming stations (and a dinner provided by celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson) will delight attendees to the All Star Code Summer Benefit. Guests for the tech-education non-profit’s benefit at a private oceanfront residence in East Hampton include Gayle King, Jane Krakowski, Hilary Rhoda, Miss USA Olivia Jordan, Kristen Taekman, and Jets wide receiver Shaquelle Evans.

What: All Star Code Summer Benefit

When: Saturday, July 25

Where: East Hampton

Wish a happy birthday to “Jenny from the Block”

Jennifer Lopez is celebrating her birthday this weekend and you can join in the star’s party at 1Oak in Southampton.

What: Jennifer Lopez birthday party

When: Saturday, July 25, 11 p.m.

Where: 1Oak, Southampton