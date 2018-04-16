You did it — you accomplished the cumbersome and incredibly tedious task of filing your taxes. It’s only right you be rewarded, and New York City establishments have your back.

We rounded up enticing tax days deals for you, so you can rest those form-filling fingers and wrap them around some delicious, discounted treats instead on April 17.

Virgil's Real Barbecue is slashing prices on its Carolina Pulled Pork sandwich, which will be available for $10.40 at the bar, instead of the usual $13.95, all day long. 152 W. 44th St., virgilsbbq.com

Monarch Rooftop Lounge is serving up a special Tax Day cocktail, ripe with spiced rum, mango puree, a splash of pineapple, lemon juice and syrup. It’s called The Bitter Pill ($12), which metaphorically you have already swallowed. 71 W. 35th St., addisongroupnyc.com/venues/monarch

Boston Market will be offering a $10.40 meal special including half a chicken, two sides, cornbread, and a beverage — basically two meals! 271 W. 23rd St., 885 10th Ave., bostonmarket.com

Carmine’s is playing on the dreaded 1040 tax form — by serving their chicken parmigiana hero with a caesar or mixed salad for $10.40 only at the bar. 200 W. 44th St. carminesnyc.com.

Casa Nonna understands the weight of your accomplishments and is offering 50 percent off all alcoholic beverages all day long. 310 W. 38th St. casanonna.com.

BLT restaurants are offering 50 percent off all alcoholic beverages all day long, at BLT Prime, 111 E. 22nd St., and at BLT Steak, 106 E. 57th St. bltrestaurants.com.

Tavern 62 is also slashing alcohol prices in half all day as a celebration for getting your taxes done. 135 E. 62nd St. tavern62.com.