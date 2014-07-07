Tennis fashion: Causing a style ‘racquet’

Get out on the courts and say “hi” if you see me.

It’s the season for tennis, and in order to get my daughter ready for tennis camp, the two of us spent some recent days at the courts along the West Side Highway hitting balls and gearing up.

As the days got hotter, the skirts got shorter — a whole lot shorter — the ruffles came out and so did the healthy eating habits.

From green juices from Organic Avenue (organicavenue.com for locations), to kale and Brussels sprout salads from Brinkley’ s Pub and Kitchen (406 Broome St., 212-680-5600), to tofu stir-fry from Spring Street Natural (62 Spring St., 212-966-0290), my 13- year-old daughter and I were on our way to getting fit and having fun.

For clothes, we are both fans of the feminine yet sporty look and chose Ralph Lauren tennis dresses and Lululemon racerback tanks and ruffle skirts.

I also toted an American Apparel hot-pink backpack, which kept our Gatorade and our lavender towelettes from Herban Essentials (available at Whole Foods Market stores) safe and dry.

For our tennis needs, we headed to Paragon Sports and bought Babolat tennis racquets.

Although I love the sun, the sun doesn’t always love me, so we both used La Mer’s Reparative Body Sun Lotion in SPF 30 ($90 at cremedelamer.com).

So get out on the courts and say “hi” if you see me.

Wait times after 4 p.m. on weekdays and during most times on the weekends can be up to two hours, so be ready to meet new people or bring a book.

Happy tennis!

