‘The Get Down’, new Netflix series, casting paid extras in NYC

Netflix and chill? More like Netflix and make some cold cash.

“The Get Down,” a new Netflix series produced by Baz Luhrmann about the birth of hip hop in the Bronx, is seeking paid extras for ongoing shoots in NYC.

Grant Wilfley Casting is looking for people to portray 1970s African American and Latino Bronx residents, ideally people with longer, natural hair and afros at least one-and-a-half inches long.

Justice Smith, Jaden Smith, Jimmy Smits and Giancarlo Esposito are starring in the series, which will be filming in the city through April.

“The Get Down” is slated to be released on Netflix on Aug. 12 of this year.

If you want to get paid for being on T.V., email the following to getdown@gwcnyc.com:

Your name, phone number, current snapshot, height, weight, clothing sizes and union status (SAG-AFTRA or NonUnion).

Those selected will need to attend a local costume fitting and have full day availability for shoot days, which may start very early in the morning.