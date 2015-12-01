‘The Trump Coloring Book’ shows The Donald’s true colors

You can make the GOP presidential hopeful as colorful as his campaign.

Hope you have a steady stock of yellow crayons.

‘The Trump Coloring Book’ debuts on Dec. 15 and is the perfect way for amateur illustrators and professional pundits alike to help show off The Donald’s true colors.

Illustrations in the 50-pager include the GOP presidential hopeful shaking hands with an extraterrestrial alien in New Mexico, Trump challenging Kim Jong Un and his haircut to a round of battleship and, of course, Trump’s face carved on Mount Rushmore (or should we say “Mount Trumpmore”).

For that friend who has jumped on the adult coloring bandwagon or the stubborn Republican you can’t quite cross off your list, this $12 gift is pretty perfect.

Donald Trump is not affiliated with his very own coloring book, and we’re just waiting to see what his response, erm, lawsuit, will look like.