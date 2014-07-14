Vera Wang Bridal and other sample sales this week

Get some good deals this week.

Torn by Ronny Kobo: July 15-18, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; July 19, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; July 20, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. 225 Fifth Ave., btwn 26th and 27th sts., phone. Dresses, skirts, tops and more are up to 75% off.

Calypso St. Barth: July 15-17, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; July 18, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; July 19, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; July 20, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. 260 Fifth Ave., btwn 28th and 29th sts., 212-725-5400. Womenswear is up to 80% off.

Erin Fetherston: July 16-17, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. 225 West Broadway, btwn Franklin and White sts., 212-643-7537 x 20. Womenswear is up to 75% off, with cocktail dresses starting at $135 and gowns starting at $145.

Vera Wang Bridal: July 20, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 15 E. 26th St. (fourth floor), btwn Madison and Fifth aves., bridalevents@verawang.com for questions. Wedding gowns, veils and bridal accessories from the high-end, celebrity-loved designer are up to 70% off.