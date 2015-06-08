Where to find drive-in movie theaters outside of NYC

Get in your car and head to the movies!

You can see movies on rooftops and in parks across New York City, but nothing beats the old-fashioned drive-in experience.

What might seem like a 20th-century relic is in fact still very much alive throughout the Northeast. These are some of the top drive-ins within a day’s ride of New York City (all distances calculated from midtown Manhattan):

Sunset Drive-In

This beautiful four-screen drive-in on a pastoral northern Vermont setting offers a double feature of big Hollywood movies each night, plenty of space for cars and a snack bar with incredibly affordable grub. It’s an essential part of any trip to the Burlington area.

Where: 155 Porters Point Rd., Colchester, Vermont

How far: 5.5-hour drive

More info: Sunsetdrivein.com

Warwick Drive-In

A bit closer to home is this Orange County spot, sitting on 11 acres, playing all the hits and featuring the advantage of being open every night. Plus, admission is just $10 for adults.

Where: 5 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick, New York

How far: 1.5-hour drive

More info: Warwickdrivein.com

Becky’s Drive-In

This family-friendly institution offers the blockbusters you’d expect, plus pony rides, firework shows and other accoutrements that collectively make this a special place to go to the movies. It’s typically mentioned among the best in the country.

Where: 4548 Lehigh Dr., Walnutport, Pennsylvania

How far: 2-hour drive

More info: Beckysdi.com

Delsea Drive-In

There’s only one drive-in theater left in New Jersey, though the Garden State opened the first one ever in Pennsauken Township in 1933. The South Jersey-located Delsea is it, which reopened in 2004 by a pediatrician and offers all the hits and an extensive menu that features low-carb options.

Where: 2203 South Delsea Dr., Vineland, New Jersey

How far: 2-hour drive

More info: Delseadrive-in.com

Overlook Drive-In and the Hyde Park Drive-In Theatre

The Hudson Valley is one of the most beautiful regions in New York State, so why not make a day of it by heading to the Poughkeepsie area to visit either of these classic drive-ins, still owned by the Cohen family that started them both some 60 years ago? The Hyde Park Drive-In sits across the street from the amazing FDR home and the Overlook features a six-story screen.

Where: Overlook: 126 Degarmo Rd., Poughkeepsie, New York; Hyde Park: 4114 Albany Post Rd., Hyde Park, New York

How far: 2-hour drive

More info: Overlookdrivein.com and

Hydeparkdrivein.com