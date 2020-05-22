Bump leads to violent beatdown and robbery at Times Square subway station

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police need the public’s help in finding four individuals who beat up, robbed and stabbed a 51-year-old man during an encounter at the Times Square subway station this week.

Law enforcement sources said the attack occurred at 10:30 p.m. on May 20 inside the passageway between the A and 7 trains at the 42nd Street/Times Square station.

According to authorities, the man was walking eastbound through the passageway toward the 7 train when one of the suspects bumped into him.

Police said the incident sparked a verbal dispute that turned physical when the foursome went on the attack, punching and kicking the man until he fell to the ground.

After dropping the man, cops said, one of the suspects pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the pelvis, then removed his cellphone.

Following the stabbing, the assailants fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Officers from the Midtown South Precinct and NYPD Transit Bureau responded to the incident. EMS units rushed the victim to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police did not provide a physical description of the suspects. Video footage released on May 21 shows the perpetrators entering the subway system through an emergency gate.

