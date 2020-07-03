Gunman sought for shooting three people at Harlem intersection

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Detectives are looking for the shooter who opened fire on three people near an East Harlem apartment complex on Thursday night.

Police said the gunfire erupted at 11:03 p.m. on July 2 in the area of East 108th Street and the FDR Drive.

Officers from the 23rd Precinct, while responding to a 911 call, found two victims at the location: a 26-year-old man shot in the left leg, and a 24-year-old woman who took bullets to her back and left leg.

Paramedics rushed both victims to NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, where they were listed in stable condition. Their injuries are not life-threatening, police noted.

At around the same time, law enforcement sources said, a third victim who had been shot at the Harlem location, a 32-year-old man wounded in the right foot, arrived via private means at Metropolitan Hospital seeking treatment. He’s also being treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

Currently, detectives have not established a motive for the gun violence. They also do not have a description of the gunman responsible. No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.