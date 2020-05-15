Motorcycle sale in Upper Manhattan ends with an armed robbery

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Detectives are looking for two gunmen who robbed a 47-year-old man in Upper Manhattan last month during a purported motorcycle sale, police reported.

Law enforcement sources said the robbery occurred at 3:10 p.m. on April 25 in front of an apartment building on West 149th Street near Convent Avenue in Sugar Hill.

According to police, the victim came to the location after making arrangements online to buy a motorcycle. But when he arrived, the two suspects met him and drew their guns.

Cops said the suspects removed $980 in cash from the victim, then fled on foot eastbound on West 149th Street toward Convent Avenue.

The incident was reported to the 30th Precinct. The victim was not injured.

Security video taken from near the scene, which the NYPD released on May 14, shows the two suspects running under a scaffold. One of them wore a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black sneakers and a white surgical mask around his neck.

His cohort wore a black doorag, a black mask over his face, a black sweatshirt, light blue latex gloves and dark colored pants.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.