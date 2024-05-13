The suspect whom, police said, tried to rape a young female worker at a Verizon store in East Harlem on May 12, 2024.

Police in East Harlem are on the hunt for a sicko who attempted to rape a retail worker inside her store in a brazen daytime attack over the weekend, authorities confirmed.

According to police sources, a pervert tried to assault a teenager at around noon on Sunday at a Verizon store near the corner of East 108th Street and Madison Avenue.

The unidentified perpetrator allegedly approached the victim, a 19-year-old woman employed at the location, outside the storefront as she set up a promotional table. Police sources said the pair engaged in a conversation, during which the worker offered to set the individual up with a cellphone plan.

Once the two went inside to talk it over further, sources familiar with the incident said, the creep pulled the teen worker into a backroom.

“I am going to kill you, I have a knife,” the brute told his victim before throwing her into a wall, and then pushing her to the ground. Despite the threat, police say the attacker did not display a knife.

During the assault, police sources said, the suspect tried to remove the victim’s clothing. For an unknown reason, authorities reported, the suspect abruptly abandoned the assault, then grabbed three cellphones and $1,000 cash from the store.

Police said he then fled on foot and was last seen running toward the corner of East 108th Street and Park Avenue.

The incident was reported to the 23rd Precinct. Police said the victim was treated at the scene for back pain, but later sought further examination at a local hospital.

Police described the suspect as a man between 25 and 30 years of age, standing about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds, with a slim build, short black hair and a short beard. He was last seen wearing dark-colored clothing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.