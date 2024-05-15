Necklace thief targets women in Queens and Manhattan: cops

Police are on the hunt for a snatch-and-grab thief who targeted women in Manhattan and Queens all in one day in May and ripped off their necklaces, authorities confirmed.

Police are on the hunt for a snatch-and-grab necklace thief who targeted three women in Manhattan and Queens on one day in May, authorities confirmed.

According to police sources, the first recorded attempt occurred at around 3 p.m. on May 8 in the Delancey Street train station on the Lower East Side. Cops say the heavy-handed criminal approached an 18-year-old woman in the subway system and attempted to snatch her necklace but couldn’t get it free and decided to flee.

Undeterred, he tried the crime again a mere 20 minutes later. This time he set his sights on a 21-year-old woman outside of an apartment on 45 West 18th St.. Mumbling something the victim was not able to comprehend, the suspect was able to tear her necklace from her neck before fleeing southbound on 6th Avenue.

He next struck in Rego Park, Queens inside of the 67th Avenue station at around 6 p.m. This time he lunged at his victim stating: “Do you understand what I am saying to you?” before, again, snatching a necklace and making off with the jewelry.

Sources familiar with the investigation reported that there was some kind of language barrier between the perpetrator and his victims.

Police say the thief was last seen wearing a white hoodie, white sneakers, and dark pants. The investigators have released an image of the perpetrator in hopes he will be recognized.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.