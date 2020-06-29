Slasher slices man in the face during Lower East Side argument

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Law enforcement agents are looking for the knife-wielding suspect who slashed a 63-year-old man in the face during an argument on the Lower East Side Saturday afternoon.

Police said the assault occurred at 12:41 p.m. on June 27 in front of an apartment building on Second Avenue between East 2nd and 3rd Streets in the Bowery.

According to authorities, the victim and suspect became embroiled in a verbal dispute; police said they do not know yet what sparked the street beef.

The argument turned violent, cops said, when the suspect pulled out a knife and slashed the man across the face. Following the attack, the assailant took off in an unknown direction.

Officers from the 9th Precinct and EMS responded to the incident. Paramedics brought the victim to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

Police did not provide a physical description of the suspect, who’s shown in an image that the NYPD released late on Sunday night. He’s pictured wearing a white bucket hat, a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and white sneakers while toting a black bag on his shoulder.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.