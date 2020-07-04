Young man stabs senior in buttocks during argument on 6 train in Union Square

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Detectives need the public’s help in finding an assailant who stabbed a 70-year-old man in the buttocks during a fight on board a subway train at the Union Square station.

Law enforcement sources said the attack occurred at 9:50 p.m. on July 2 on board a Downtown-bound 6 train as it approached the Union Square stop.

According to police, the suspect and victim got into a verbal dispute for unknown reasons. The argument turned violent when the perpetrator pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the senior man in the left buttocks.

Following the attack, the suspect fled the station in an unknown direction.

Officers from the 13th Precinct and the NYPD Transit Bureau were alerted to the incident. The victim was treated at a local hospital.

On July 4, the NYPD released video footage of the suspect inside the Union Square station. He’s described as a man with a light complexion between 16 and 18 years of age, with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a purple du-rag on his head as well as a black hooded sweatshirt, a white shirt with a multi-colored picture on the front, black pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.