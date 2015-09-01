Kennedy, Churchill, King . . . Trump?

We take inspiration from history’s leaders and thinkers. Now that it looks like Donald Trump has a real shot at the Republican presidential nod, see how his words compare with legends and heroes:

On race

“I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.” — The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

“I have black guys counting my money . . . I hate it. The only guys I want counting my money are short guys that wear yarmulkes all day.” — Trump

On wealth

“It is easier for a camel to pass through the eye of the needle than for a rich man to enter into the kingdom of God.”– Jesus Christ

“Part of the beauty of me is that I am very rich.”– Trump

On blood

“I have nothing to offer but blood, toil, tears and sweat.”– Prime Minister Winston Churchill

“She [Megyn Kelly] gets out there . . . and you could see there was blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her whatever.” — Trump

On immigration

“Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.”– Poet Emma Lazarus”

When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending the best . . . They’re bringing drugs, they’re bringing crime, they’re rapists.” — Trump

On women

“Men’s minds are raised to the level of the women with whom they associate.” — Novelist Alexandre Dumas

“You know it really doesn”t matter what they write, as long you’ve got a young and beautiful piece of [expletive].” — Trump

On character

“Any fool can criticize, complain and condemn — and most fools do. But it takes character and self-control to be understanding and forgiving.”– Writer Dale Carnegie

Rosie O’Donnell is “disgusting.” . . . Bette Midler is “grotesque.” . . . Arianna Huffington is “a dog.” — Trump

On service to country

“Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.” — President John F. Kennedy

“It’s very possible that I could be the first presidential candidate to run and make money on it.” — Trump

Playwright Mike Vogel blogs at newyorkgritty.net.